OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were hit by an EMSA Ambulance in a Southeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning. 

According to officials, The incident took place near Southeast 29th Street and South Durland Avenue. 

The ambulance hit the victims while they were on a bicycle. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. 

