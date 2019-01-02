News
2 Bicyclists Hit By EMSA In SE OKC
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 4:52 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were hit by an EMSA Ambulance in a Southeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.
According to officials, The incident took place near Southeast 29th Street and South Durland Avenue.
The ambulance hit the victims while they were on a bicycle.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.