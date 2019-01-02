Crime
Turley Dog Wounded By Gunfire, Police Say
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019, 4:32 AM CST
Updated:
TURLEY, Oklahoma - Police are looking for two men suspected of firing off several shots in the Turley area, including one which hit a dog late Tuesday.
Officers tell News On 6, they are seeking two men who were seen walking near Peoria and 56th Street North around 11:30 p.m.
Police said a caller reported the shots, who then went outside to investigate and found his dog limping from a gunshot wound. They say the caller yelled at 2 men walking nearby, who told police the pair fired at him and his wife who were on their porch.
Neither was hit.