Former Metro Teaching Assistant Accused Of Sending Porn To Student
A former metro teaching assistant is accused of sending pornographic images to one of his former students.
Police say Markus Douglas used Instagram to send the message to a 17-year-old girl. We spoke with a man we believe is, in fact, Marcus Douglas. However, he claimed he was only a relative but couldn't tell us how they were related.
While the man didn't seem to know definitively whether or not he was Markus Douglas, he said he was aware of an investigation but not of its recent developments.
According to court documents, Markus Douglas, at the time a teaching assistant and coach at Kenneth Cooper Middle School, sent sexual messages to one of his former students. Detectives allege Douglas sent the now 17-year-old girl multiple Instagram messages; 16 pages worth.
He also sent the girl two pornographic pictures of two unknown adults engaged in a sex act. As a result of the investigation, Douglas' relative said he's no longer teaching.
We asked the man one more time if he was, in fact, Marcus Douglas, in which he then replied no comment. Marcus Douglas has been ordered to have no further contact with the victim.