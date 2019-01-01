NYE Crowds Give OKC Streetcars Big Test
Oklahoma City, OK - It's been almost three weeks since the Oklahoma City Streetcars have graced downtown OKC. Last night was their first New Year’s Eve to be a part of.
As people were very busy getting ready for New Year’s Eve Monday, so were the Oklahoma City Streetcars.
“We were pretty excited just because it was our first New Year's Eve celebration. And we were just grateful to be a part of it. And we just saw a lot of traffic,” said Michael Scroggins, the PIO for EMBARK.
As people started filing in to ring in the New Year, they had another option of transportation available. The Oklahoma City Streetcars have been open to the public for about three weeks now.
It connects midtown, Bricktown and the city center by rail. Although there were a few hiccups regarding congestion with other vehicles on the roadways, overall they're calling it a huge success.