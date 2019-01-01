Officials Prepare Search Party For Missing Oklahoma Man
LANGLEY, Oklahoma - Several agencies are looking for a Miami man who hasn't been seen since the day after Christmas.
Related Story: Deputies Search For Missing Oklahoma Man
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says 61-year-old Mark Rogers was last seen on December 26th in Langley when his dad dropped him off somewhere. Floyd says Rogers was on foot with no car or cell phone. He was wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, and black jacket.
Sheriff Floyd says Rogers may have connections to a friend in Texas. Deputies are working to confirm where in Texas, and if Rogers has actually been able to communicate with this friend.
Floyd says he believes they’ve exhausted all efforts in Miami, where Rogers lives. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is organizing a search for Wednesday in the Langley area. GRDA, the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, and possibly the Langley Police Department will also aid in the search.