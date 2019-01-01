Cat Shot, Left For Dead
A cat in Massachusetts spared one of it's nine lives when it was shot and left for dead over the weekend.
Kelly Brook's cat named Ghost is on the mend after being shot near her Feeding Hills home on Colemore Street.
"He's not really moving. His left eye, the pupil is kind of pushed up," said Brook.
"It's like in his shoulder in a muscle cavity pressing against his spine and nerves," Brook continued.
Ghost is an outdoor cat. Before the shooting, you could find him out and about the yard or roaming the neighborhood, never straying too far from home.
"He'll come back 2 to 3 times a day to eat," Brooks added.
Right now, his upbeat nature remains subdued.
Brooks thought when she found Ghost on the side of the road that he was hit by a car, until the X-ray revealed what happened.
"As soon as she pulled em up, you could see it. Clear as day, a big white spot," said Brooks.
Agawam Police told Western Mass News they currently have no leads on who shot ghost.
"If he doesn't get better in a couple months we might have to put him to sleep," said Brooks.
While she waits for answers, she's grateful Ghost has 8 more lives to spare.
"It's true. That's what I said yesterday at the vet, the fact that he's even still alive is a good sign I would think. He was shot in the neck, I feel like there are so many other ways that could have gone."