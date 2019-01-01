News
2 Dogs Killed In Overnight Edmond House Fire
Tuesday, January 1st 2019, 7:15 AM CST
A family is mourning the loss of two of their pets Tuesday after an overnight fire.
The blaze at East 33rd Street and Meadow Lane in Edmond started in the garage area about 10 p.m., according to fire crews. The home was badly damaged and two dogs did not make it out of the blaze.
The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries at the scene.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.