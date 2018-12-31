News
Elderly Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen At OKC Movie Theater
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 70-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a Tinseltown USA movie theater.
Police say Dwight Sulc took two sisters to the movies late Saturday night. Police say the girls and their mother had done work for Sulc, cleaning his house once a week.
“While they are sitting in the movie theater, he reached over and groped, touched her inappropriately,” said OKC Police Spokesman Gary Knight. “She told him to stop. Police ended up being notified.”
Police say a Tinseltown security officer told them Dwight Sulc was known around Tinseltown for recruiting girls to clean his house.
Sulc was arrested for lewd acts with a child. Police told News 9 he’s already bonded out of jail.