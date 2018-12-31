News
Deputies Search For Missing Oklahoma Man
MIAMI, Oklahoma - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Miami man who they say has been missing since the day after Christmas.
The family of 61-year-old Mark Rogers told deputies he hasn't been seen since December 26th in Langley. Rogers, who worked for the Miami News-Record for 28 years, is a well-known member of the community according to deputies.
He's been entered into NCIC as a missing person. If you have any information please contact the OCSO at 918-542-2806.