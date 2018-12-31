OCPD Bodycam Video Shows Meth, Explosives Found On 2 Men
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police found meth and explosives on two men arrested in southwest Oklahoma City. The officers' body cameras were rolling when the suspects were pulled over on a traffic stop last week.
The officers were patrolling several apartments known for high crime and drugs near Southwest 59th Street and Western Avenue.
Police said the car the suspect, Todd Furra, 46, was driving only started moving when officers drove by. Police followed the car and knew something was suspicious when it hit a curb several times.
An officer noted in the incident report that he believed Furra and his passenger Christopher Lynch, 39, were attempting to conceal or get rid of something.
Furra: “What did you all pull me over for? What did I do wrong?”
Officer: “You didn’t use your turn signal prior to 100 feet back there. And then when I go to pull you over, I stopped you an entire block back there and you just kept rolling.”
Police said when Furra got out of his car a small explosive device fell out of his jacket. They wanted to know what else he had on him. The officer found a syringe and a baggie of meth.
Furra: “I didn’t know that.”
Officer: “These are the things that stick and poke people with whenever I ask you.”
Furra: “I didn’t know that man.”
The officer gave Furra several more chances to fess up to concealing drugs or explosives. The officer eventually discovered several baggies of crystal meth and blasting caps hidden in Furra's underwear.
Officer: “Now I’m a grown man who has to stick my hand down the pants of another grown man, because he makes stupid decision.”
Police said the passenger also had blasting caps on him, and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Bomb Squad later found one in the car.
The bomb squad advised officers the blasting caps were live and could have been detonated by static electricity.