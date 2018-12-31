Murray, who is from Allen, Texas, just outside Dallas, became the first player in nearly five years to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 100 in a bowl game — the most recent to do that was Tajh Boyd, also in the Orange Bowl, for Clemson in its win over Ohio State on Jan. 3, 2014. It was also the third time Murray pulled off that feat this season, more than any other player in major college football.