Oklahoma State Holds On To Win Liberty Bowl, 38-33
Oklahoma State won the 2018 Liberty Bowl 38-33 over Missouri Monday afternoon to sew up the Cowboys' 13th consecutive winning season. OSU finished the season 7-6.
The second half was a tale of two quarters, almost. Oklahoma State owned the third quarter, scoring on three consecutive possessions -- but Missouri owned the fourth until the very last when the Cowboys' defense stepped up big time, stopping Tigers quarterback Drew Lock on a fourth down play with a little more than a minute left.
It was a valiant comeback by Barry Odom's Mizzou squad, trimming a 35-19 OSU lead to 35-33 after an 86-yard pass to Johnathan Johnson and then a 55-yard scamper from Larry Rountree III. Mike Gundy's Cowboys opened up that lead by coming out on fire to start the second half.
Taylor Cornelius threw for four touchdowns, including this 46-yard bomb to Tyron Johnson, which gave the Cowboys a 35-19 lead late in the third quarter.
OSU scored three touchdowns in three possessions to open the half, in a game the Pokes played without star running back Justice Hill. His replacement, Chuba Hubbard, rushed for a 4-yard score giving the Pokes a 28-16 lead with 10:21 left in the third. Hubbard's touchdown capped a 3-play, 26-yard drive - the result of a Jalen Knox fumble moments before.
The Cowboys opened the second half with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 9-yard, back-of-the-end-zone touchdown reception from All-American Tylan Wallace, giving the Pokes a 21-16 lead over Missouri.
Missouri led the Pokes 16-14 at the half.
Cornelius opened the scoring by hitting wide receiver Dillon Stoner on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cap an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Cornelius finished the game with 336 yards on 26 of 44 passing. Hubbard had a strong game on the ground with 145 yards on 18 carries.
Johnson caught seven balls for 141 yards, and Wallace had 83 yards on seven receptions. Stoner added 59 yards on six balls.
Lock threw for 373 yards in a losing effort for Missouri, and Rountree broke the 200-yard mark with 204 yards on 27 carries. Johnson also had an impressive game with 185 yards on nine catches.