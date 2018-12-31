Liberty Bowl Updates: Cowboys Back On Top, 21-16 - 3Q
Oklahoma State has opened the second half with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 9-yard, back-of-the-end-zone touchdown reception from All-American Tylan Wallace, giving the Pokes a 21-16 lead over Missouri.
Mike Gundy's Cowboys and Barry Odom's Tigers are in the third quarter of the 2018 Liberty Bowl, a game that was pretty quiet in the first quarter but back-and-forth in the second.
Drew Lock's 16-yard pass to Kendall Blanton with 3:35 to play in the first half gave the Tigers a 16-14 lead over Oklahoma State. The extra point try was missed.
Taylor Cornelius has two touchdown passes, the most recent to LSU transfer Tyron Johnson, which gave Oklahoma State a temporary 14-10 lead over Missouri. The 9-play, 65-yard drive was an answer to Missouri's 16-play, 97-yard scoring drive that gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead. A 5-yard pass from Drew Lock to Dominic Gicinto capped the effort.
Check out the catch:
It's been back-and-forth for these former Big 8 and Big 12 rivals since the end of the first quarter.
Earlier in the game, Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams was ejected from the game after a targeting call was confirmed. Missouri answered the Cowboys' opening score with a scoring drive of its own, culminating in a field goal to cut the OSU lead to 7-3 with 6:46 to play in the opening period.
Tucker McCann's 24-yard field goal capped a 6-play, 74-yard drive for the Tigers.
Cornelius opened the scoring by hitting wide receiver Dillon Stoner on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cap an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Mike Gundy's Cowboys are looking to finish the season at 7-6.