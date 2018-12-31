Later Monday morning, the president tweeted, "I'm in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I'll get it built, and Fast!"

But reporters at the White House noted that no Marine was guarding the West Wing, as is protocol when the president is indeed in the West Wing.