Police Chief Offers Free Rides Home To New Year's Eve Partiers In Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police say anyone who enjoys the New Year's Eve festivities a little too much can get a free ride home, from the chief.
In a post on its Facebook page, the department calls it the "Arrive safe, get a ride from the chief" event.
Tonight from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the department says Chief Tracy Roles will be available and “on call.”
The department says anyone in Bartlesville city limits can call dispatch at 918-338-4001 and tell the dispatcher they're requesting a ride from the chief.
The dispatcher will contact Chief Roles who will come to the person's location and give the person a safe ride home. The department says the service is free.
“The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our city," said Chief Roles. "It is my hope that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday. I further hope people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety.”