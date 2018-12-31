Man, 2 Boys Found Dead In Indiana home; Police Investigating As Triple Murder
Three people, including two young children, were found dead inside an Indiana home on Sunday.
The triple murder investigation began around 12 p.m. when police were dispatched to a house in the 2300 block of S. Gallatin Street.
Police say a 42-year-old man and two boys, ages 11 and 12, were found dead.
Neighbors say this comes at at time when Marion has experienced so much heartache already.
“This community has already been through so much, especially this year with loss and sorrow for so many families. Now more and babies are involved,” neighbor Angie Johnson said.
Johnson was born and raised in Marion. She recently moved back five years ago. “Now it’s scary to be here. I have a granddaughter. I have a daughter who is young and a son. The crazy part is it’s just not our town,” Johnson said.
Investigators spent the day going in and out of the home. They have yet to release any details about how the three people died, their relationship, or whether they’re looking for a suspect.
“Everyone please pray for my community, for my town, for Marion. Please keep us in your prayers,” Johnson said.
Police plan to release the victim’s names after autopsies are performed; they’re scheduled for Monday morning. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.