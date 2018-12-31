A spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CBS News, "At this point, it's clear the White House doesn't know what they want when it comes to border security. While one White House official says they're willing to compromise, another says the president is holding firm at no less than $5 billion for the wall. Meanwhile, the president tweets blaming everyone but himself for a shutdown he called for more than 25 times.