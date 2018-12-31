Weather
Highs Near 50 Monday, Arctic Front Arrives By Evening
Monday morning rain will quickly end, and we’ll be in for a mild day.
Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are tracking a strong arctic cold front that arrives Monday afternoon. This will lead to frigid temperatures by midnight.
Be prepared if you are headed to Opening Night or plan on being outside to ring in the new year. There will be a very slight chance for a patchy wintry mix, but most locations will be dry.
The start of 2019 will be frigid.
Wind chills in the single digits for most. Colder in northwest OK with feel-like temperature a few degrees below zero. Bundle up and have a safe and happy New Year.