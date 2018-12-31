The game should feature plenty of offense.

Oklahoma State is ranked 10th nationally in yards per game (500.0) and 14th in scoring (38.4), while Missouri is 16th in yards per game (468.8) and 19th in points per game (36.9).

A victory would enable Missouri to end a season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014. Oklahoma State wants to avoid its first losing season since a 4-7 finish in 2005, the first year of Gundy’s tenure.

Here are some things to watch in the Liberty Bowl:

UPSET ALERT: Oklahoma is a nine-point underdog but may be better than its record indicates. The Cowboys beat No. 14 Texas (No. 15 CFP), No. 15 West Virginia (No. 16 CFP) and No. 23 Boise State(No. 25 CFP). They lost 48-47 to No. 4 Oklahoma (No. 4 CFP) after missing a two-point conversion with 1:03 remaining.

WHERE’S WALLACE?: Oklahoma State’s offense features Associated Press second-team All-Americareceiver Tylan Wallace, who has 79 catches for 1,408 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wallace was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given annually to college football’s top receiver.

OKWUEGBUNAM OUT: Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury. He has 17 touchdown catches over the last two seasons and was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award given each year to college football’s top tight end.

DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS: Missouri enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak, while Oklahoma State has lost five of its last seven.

DEFENSIVE DEFICIENCIES: Oklahoma State is tied for 96th nationally in scoring defense (32.4) and is 99th in total defense (437.1). Missouri is 45th in scoring defense (24.4) and 51st in total defense (379.0). The Tigers are coming off a 38-0 shutout of Arkansas.