Knock On Door Leads To OKC Home Robbery
Sunday, December 30th 2018, 9:48 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for two robbery suspects in Oklahoma City.
Officers say they were called to East Madison Street Sunday afternoon.
Residents in a home told investigators two black men entered the home.
Authorities say at least one of the suspects had a gun and hit a resident with it.
Police say both suspects took off with wallets and cellphones from the home.
The injured resident refused medical care, and no arrests were made on the scene.