The partial government shutdown has entered its second week, with President Trump and congressional Democrats still at odds over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The length of the shutdown is approaching some of the longest shutdowns in American history, although not nearly as long as one the longest, which lasted 21 days from December 1995 to January 1996. Any government shutdown, however, can significantly affect government agencies and federal workers, many of whom are working without a paycheck.