OKC Fire Department Investigating Suspicious Series Of Fires
Oklahoma City, OK - Late Saturday night, fire crews were called to a local business southeast of the metro where four cars were on fire. Firefighters say three of those cars were destroyed.
This was at Wiring Solutions a Security System supplier. Oklahoma City Fire says they discovered other small fires when they arrived on scene.
“They discovered there were several other small fires in addition to the car fires, so right now, it appears a little suspicious. So, I have fire investigators looking at that,” said OKC Fire Battalion Chief Michael Paschal.
Officials say there was no damage to the building and no injuries.