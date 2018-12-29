Sooner Bummer: Alabama 28, Oklahoma 0 - 2
MIAMI, Florida - Oklahoma knew they were a 14-point underdog coming into Saturday night's Orange Bowl national semifinal. The Sooners didn't expect to get blown out in the first quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide are hitting on all cylinders in a 21-0 game after one period, and then increased that lead to 28-0 early in the second.
It's been all Alabama, and it hasn't been close.
Damien Harris' second touchdown of the game gave Alabama the three-touchdown lead with 1:33 to play.
Tua Tagovailoa capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III, giving Alabama a quick 14-0 lead over Oklahoma in the first quarter of the college football national semifinal at the Orange Bowl.
This was Alabama's second score of the game.
Damien Harris opened the scoring from a yard out with 11:54 to play in the first quarter, giving the Alabama Crimson Tide an early 7-0 lead over Oklahoma.
Harris' score came one play after it looked like the Sooners might have forced a fumble at their own 1.
Alabama's drive went for 75 yards on seven plays, ignited on a first-play play-action pass from Heisman runner up Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith over the middle for 50 yards.
***
The big question for the Sooners centered on wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.
News 9 will update this story throughout the game, and sports director Dean Blevins will have highlights, reactions and analysis from Miami on News 9 at 10 p.m. as well as on Sunday night's edition of The Blitz.