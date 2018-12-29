News
Baker Mayfield Fined 10K For Apparent Lewd Gesture
Saturday, December 29th 2018, 5:07 PM CST
Updated:
Baker Mayfield has been fined for an apparent lewd gesture toward the Browns offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens, ESPN reports.
According to ESPN, Mayfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells in the second quarter, and then went to the sideline and gestured to his groin area.
Mayfield has been fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
When asked about the incident, Mayfield said he couldn't recall what had happened, ESPN reports.
Kitchen's said the didn't have an issue with Mayfield's actions.
According to ESPN, Mayfield's agent told Cleveland.com that he will appeal the fine.