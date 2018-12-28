News
Oklahoma Prison Employee Accused Of Smuggling Drugs In Fake Leg
Friday, December 28th 2018, 9:49 PM CST
Updated:
McALESTER, Oklahoma - An employee at the state penitentiary is in jail Friday night. He's accused of smuggling meth into Death Row, and officers said he hid the drugs inside his prosthetic leg.
The McAlester News-Capital reports Adam Siemer works as a food services employee, and corrections officers found the drugs during a "shakedown" of the death row cell block.
The paper says Siemer told McAlester Police he had been set up by corrections officers, and they had placed the drugs in his fake leg.
Siemer now faces charges of drug trafficking.