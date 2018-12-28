McClain County Barn Burglar Busted, Suspect Caught On Camera
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The sheriff’s office reports they’ve identified a man linked to a McClain County barn break-in.
Deputies said the suspect didn’t take much, but at this point it’s a nuisance for law-enforcement.
“We have taken at least three burglary reports from the District One Barn this month,” said Lt. Chris Grace of the McClain County Sheriff’s Office. “He got an iPad, and a couple of cordless drills, things he could carry off himself.”
The county bought cameras for the barn, but early Christmas morning they were stolen too. Fortunately, the footage had already been uploaded to a staff members phone.
The thief’s face was covered when he broke-in. However, those in the town of Wayne were still able to identify the man behind the mask. His name won’t be released until he is official charged. Still, deputies said this is not his first run-in with the law.
“He was a suspect, and was charged with five counts of burglary earlier this year,” said LT. Grace.
He adds that the accused thief traded the stolen items with friends and some other people.
Now, the sheriff’s office is trying to track down the state’s property.
“We didn't make an arrest at the time because we are working on getting some of the items back that were stolen. Of course, he won't be able to help us out with that if he is in jail,” said Lt. Grace.
Charges are expected to be filed sometime next week.