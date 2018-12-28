News
5 Transported To Hospital Following 3 Car Accident In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three car accident in Northwest Oklahoma City, Friday night.
According to officials, the accident took place near Northwest 16th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said the accident was caused when a person driving in a stolen vehicle ran a red light.
One person is in custody, but is being checked out at a local hospital. Of the five individuals taken to the hospital, one person is in critical condition.
A five-month pregnant female was also involved in the accident, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.