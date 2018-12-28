Del City Fire Department Says 2 Injured In 'Accidental' Apartment Fire
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Fire Department says an apartment fire that injured two people Friday morning was accidental.
“It was very intense, a very large fire load and a lot of flames. A lot of heat,” Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said.
Pursell says the flames started in one of the Oakridge Village Apartment units then spread upstairs, throughout the building.
“We did have a female occupant staying in the unit of origin. She had some cognitive challenges. We don't know if she was cooking, or got up to cook, whatever,” Pursell said.
The woman suffered serious injuries, according to Pursell.
She was taken to the hospital along with another female victim, who escaped from the second floor.
Both women are expected to be OK.
Pursell says many residents helping one another escape the second story apartments, an example of the importance of fire escape plans.
“Oklahomans are always known for doing those things and this is just another example of neighbor helping neighbor,” Pursell said.
Many of those neighbors are still in need, displaced from the building that caught fire.
“Red Cross was requested at the scene to assist those that were displaced to find some temporary housing,” Pursell said.
Meanwhile, investigators are working to figure out all the details of this accidental fire.
“It was a pretty quick knockdown once they were able to kind of get in there. It could have been a lot worse,” Pursell said.