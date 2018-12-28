Family Evacuated After Suspects Crash Car Into SW OKC Home
A police chase Friday morning left behind a trail of damage and forced a family to evacuate their Southwest Oklahoma City home.
The short-lived pursuit started after an officer attempted to pull over a BMW SUV near Southwest 59th Street and Independence Avenue.
Police said Derek Alred, 21, was behind the wheel and had two passengers, Auston Hallonquist, 27, and Kirk Dejear, 22.
Instead of driving on neighborhood streets, police said Alred drove the SUV through several backyards. He first hit a shed and then ran over a chain link fence. With nowhere to go, the SUV crashed into the back of a home next to a bedroom.
“All three suspects ended up bailing out of the vehicle,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police had to evacuate the family inside the home, due to the SUV running over their gas meter. The homeowner said they had leave while fire crews secured the dangerous leak and the gas company installed a new meter.
Meanwhile, police searched the area for the three men on the run.
“With the assistance of our helicopter and a K-9 unit,” said Knight. “We were able to get all three suspects into custody.”
When police captured one of the suspects, he claimed to be homeless and living in a shed near the crash. Another suspect claimed to be walking to his sister's home.
During the search, officers also found a gun on the side of the home that the SUV hit and ammo inside the suspect vehicle. One of the suspects told police the gun was stolen.
All three men were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on multiple charges. Police said they are fortunate no one was injured during the chase.
“Anytime you have a chase going through a neighborhood,” said Knight. “Particularly a neighborhood, it becomes dangerous. There’s not many people out at that time of the morning but then you compound it by having a vehicle hit a house.”