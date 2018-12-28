News
OKC Streetcar Vs. On Foot, Which Is Faster?
There are more options for transportation than ever before in Oklahoma City, thanks to new streetcars.
Since its December 14 launch, many riders have experienced delays in arrival times which have since improved.
News 9’s Clayton Cummins finds out if getting around by foot is still a faster option than the streetcar.
The first test began at Broadway at Northeast 4th Street and ended at the Art Park stop. The second test started at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and ended at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Watch the video above for the race results.