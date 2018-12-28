Number Of Officer-Involved Shootings Increased In 2018
The number of shootings involving Oklahoma City police officers has nearly doubled this year compared to 2017. But the number of fatalities is fewer.
As of Wednesday, December 26, 10 suspects have been shot by Oklahoma City officers.
However, police count 12 officer-involved shootings, due to one incident where no injuries were reported and another where an Oklahoma City officer fired shots at a suspect, who was ultimately shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, in 2017, there were eight reported officer involved shootings. In 2016, there were seven. In 2015, there were ten, and 2014 saw the most with 14.
But, the number of deadly shootings involving an officer is currently at five for 2018. That's one fewer than last year.
The most recent fatal shooting happened on December 16, where Jacob Mohow, 35, was killed at an OnCue in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Police said Mohow was armed with a knife and was allegedly trying to cut gasoline pump hoses. Police said he was also chasing people in the parking lot before officers arrived.
It’s important to note that there has only been one Oklahoma City police officer to ever be charged for shooting a suspect. The officer involved was Sgt. Keith Sweeney, and the incident took place last year.
Sweeney’s trial is expected to start in 2019.