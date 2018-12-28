A HUGH KEY: If Hollywood Brown plays AT THE LEVEL WE’VE SEEN HIM PLAY WHEN HE’S AN UNDENIABLE DIFFERENCE-MAKER, OU will put up a good number of points on the board. Personally, I’ll be surprised if that’s what we see Saturday. I expect him to start and to play more of a decoy role than a full spring go-route TD-catching game-changer. I spoke with him yesterday. I asked if he’s run any full-speed. He said no. He said, “I won’t be a hundred percent, but if I can contribute, I’ll be out there.” While I respectfully see reports that take other comments from him, like ‘I’ll be 100 percent’ to mean he’ll be the same guy we saw take over games, that’s not what he told me. It doesn’t fit the slow progress he’s made since the Big 12 title game. I am pulling for Hollywood because he and the team deserve to be at full strength for this one. And I’ll gleefully said I had it wrong if he catches 8 balls for 135 yards, with 3 TD’s in an OU win. But I believe Cee Dee Lamb and a bevy of receivers are capable of having explosive plays of their own. But ask Bama. Or Lincoln. An 85 percent Hollywood means Bama will alter its defense and make it much more difficult to pick up first down and points.