Tulsa PD: Man Sought In Kansas Double Homicide Shot Himself
Friday, December 28th 2018, 2:43 PM CST
IOLA, Kan. - The Tulsa Police Department says the man sought in a double homicide out of Kansas shot himself Friday.
Authorities were searching for 38-year-old Ben Converse after his girlfriend and her father were found dead in their home in Iola, Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 36-year-old Molly Wilson and her father, 69-year-old John Tadlock, died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Converse was identified as a person of interest. Friday, the KBI said he may be in the Oklahoma area.
Friday evening, authorities learned that Converse was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 66th Street and Mingo in Tulsa.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.