IOLA, Kan. - The Tulsa Police Department says the man sought in a double homicide out of Kansas shot himself Friday. 

Authorities were searching for 38-year-old Ben Converse after his girlfriend and her father were found dead in their home in Iola, Kansas. 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 36-year-old Molly Wilson and her father, 69-year-old John Tadlock, died of apparent gunshot wounds. 

Converse was identified as a person of interest. Friday, the KBI said he may be in the Oklahoma area.

Friday evening, authorities learned that Converse was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 66th Street and Mingo in Tulsa.

