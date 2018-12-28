News
Man Sought In Kansas Double Homicide May Be In Oklahoma
Friday, December 28th 2018, 2:43 PM CST
IOLA, Kan. - Authorities are searching for the boyfriend of a slain woman and her father after their bodies were found in eastern Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 36-year-old Molly Wilson and her father, 69-year-old John Tadlock, died of apparent gunshot wounds. They were found dead Thursday in their home in Iola, which is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City.
The woman's boyfriend, 38-year-old Ben Converse, has been identified as a person of interest. The KBI says he may be in the Oklahoma area and driving a maroon 2011 Kia Forte with Kansas license plate 509-KZS.
Anyone with information is urged to call Iola police and not approach the man.