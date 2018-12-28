News
Baker Mayfield's Old RV Up For Sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - You have the chance to buy former OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's old RV!
The "QBRV" is for sale near Cleveland, Ohio. Mayfield used the RV during filming for the HBO series "Hard Knocks."
It has a fireplace, massaging theater seating, and a refrigerator Mayfield signed when he picked up the RV! The Mayfield connection could push the sale price beyond its $195,000 list price.
The Neff Brothers Dealership is accepting offers on it until January 18th.