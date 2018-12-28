News
McNellie's In Norman Announces Closure
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A restaurant and bar in Norman has announced it will be closing its downtown location.
McNellie's, which has locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, announced it was closing down its downtown Norman location on its Facebook page.
The restaurant has been at the Abner's Ale House for 10 years but cited the city's development patterns as making it difficult for it to maintain business.
McNellie's said this is the final week at the Norman location.