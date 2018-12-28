According to the USDA, most adults should be getting 3 to 5 servings of vegetables and 2 to 4 servings of fruit per day. Put more simply, half your plate should be filled with produce.

Incorporating more plants in your diet doesn't require any drastic changes, Hogan says.

"It's all about replacing an animal product here or there with a plant product or really focusing on including plants in every meal. Maybe try a meatless Monday to designate a day to experimenting with new plant-based recipes so you can learn what you like and different combinations of food that you might not have tried before."

Practice mindful eating

Mindful eating is an emerging diet trend that both Hogan and Farrell hope is here to stay. The concept is simple: You listen to your body and eat when you're hungry and stop when you're full.

"This gets away from black-and-white thinking when it comes to food, and putting all food on a neutral playing field," Hogan said. "For example, kids, before they come entrenched in diet culture, they very simply eat when they're hungry and stop when they're full and have what they feel like. That's what intuitive, or mindful, eating is bringing us back to."

Hogan says this style of eating can foster a more positive relationship with food, which can greatly increase quality of life.

Farrell notes mindful eating also encourages people to slow down and actually enjoy their food.

"Mindful eating helps to increase our awareness of our thoughts, feelings and sensations rather than simply putting more food into our mouths," she said. "We are such a fast-paced world and we eat on the run. School lunches are timed, we eat while driving, we eat while working at our desk. Mindful eating helps us to focus on the nurturing aspect of nutritionally healing our body through total wellness."