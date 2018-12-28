Still, as the partial government shutdown enters day seven, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told "CBS This Morning" Friday that Mr. Trump is "willing to negotiate" with Democrats on the $5 billion he is requesting to fund the wall.

Sanders blasted Democrats for the standoff that is now expected to keep roughly 800,000 federal workers from receiving paychecks into the New Year, claiming they have "left the table altogether" but would not offer details on what the president might be willing to agree to.

"I'm not going to negotiate in the press, but the president has been willing to negotiate on this point and the Democrats have not been willing to do anything," Sanders said. "It's a very sad day when we can't get Democrats to even show up for work and sit down with us and have these conversations and try to help make real solutions and get something done."

Mulvaney also said negotiations have completely shutdown, and repeated Sanders argument that Democrats were more interested in protecting Nancy Pelosi's speakership than the border. Because of this, he said, they did not anything substantive until she was elected speaker by Democrat majority on January 3rd.