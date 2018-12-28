Missing 14-Year-Old From Kingfisher County Found Safe, Officials Say
The missing 14-year-old girl from Kingfisher County has been found safe, officials confirm.
Katelynn Renshaw was reported missing around 5:46 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her dad's job, D&K Recycling, in Hennessey. The teen's family said she disappeared after she went to the restroom.
Renshaw's was found safe in Duncan, according to her family.
Officers said they were searching for a silver truck shown in the surveillance photo below. They are hoping a witness will be able to provide additional information.
Law enforcement officials including the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Department, Hennessey Police and Fire, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dover Fire Department and Enid/Waukomis Police were involved in the search.
