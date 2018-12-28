Authorities Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old From Kingfisher County
Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Kingfisher County.
According to officials, Katelynn Renshaw was reported missing around 5:46 p.m. Thursday. Police said she was last seen near the D&K Recycling, southwest of Hennessey, OK.
Law enforcement officials from the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Department, Hennessey Police and Fire, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dover Fire Department and Enid/Waukomis Police are involved in the search.
Katelynn was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball cap, a light blue jacket, blue jeans, glasses and cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office at (405) 375-4242.
