Crime
2 Suspects Taken Into Custody After Fleeing Traffic Stop In SW OKC
Friday, December 28th 2018, 5:11 AM CST
Police arrested two suspects following an overnight chase.
Oklahoma City police said they attempted to pull over three suspects in a car for a traffic violation. But instead of pulling over, the suspects led officers on a chase.
Police said after a brief chase the suspects bailed out of the car and took off near southwest 51st and south Independence Avenue.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
Officials have not said why the suspects ran from police.