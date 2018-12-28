New Oklahoma Treasurer Getting Early Jump On Job
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's newly elected State Treasurer Randy McDaniel starts his new job next Tuesday.
Governor Mary Fallin announced Thursday she's appointing McDaniel to the post, effective Tuesday, January 1st.
McDaniel was appointed to fill the unexpired term of outgoing Treasurer Ken Miller, who is resigning early to take a position with OGE Energy Corp.
McDaniel is a former Republican legislator from Edmond and was elected treasurer with 72 percent of the vote.
He'll be sworn into office on Wednesday, January 2nd finish the remaining two weeks of Miller's term.
McDaniel will then take the oath of office again on Monday, January 14th during the inaugural ceremony with the Governor-elect Kevin Stitt and other elected officials.