Norman PD Issues Alert For Missing 64-Year-Old Woman
Norman - The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old woman.
According to the report, Virginia Dillon was last seen in the 600 block of Southwest 24th Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27.
Norman Police are concerned for her whereabouts because she suffers from schizophrenia and psychosis.
Very little details have been released on her description, but police say she is a white female who was last seen wearing a short brown coat.
Dillon also has a humpback.
If you see her, contact your local authorities.