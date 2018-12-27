"It is outrageous that Republicans once again blocked our attempt to debate a bill to end the Trump Shutdown and reopen the government," McGovern wrote in a statement Thursday. "Federal workers should not be held hostage by the president's demand for a useless and offensive border wall that he promised Mexico would pay for."

AshLee Strong, a spokesperson for Speaker Paul Ryan, said the House will only pass a bill that will make it through the Senate and that has the White House's backing. "The White House is engaged in talks with Senate Democrats, and when the Senate acts, the House will be prepared to follow," she said in a statement Thursday evening.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will work without pay or be furloughed until the government reopens. Some national parks are closed, but others remain open with limited services provided by the federal government or states.

Wednesday was the first scheduled workday for federal employees that was affected by the shutdown.

John Nolen contributed to this report.