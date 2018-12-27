He's almost there — less than $150,000 more to go.

"My plan was to get 100,000 people to give $10 each," Garland said.

So he's turned to social media for help, reaching everyone from college athletes to jewelry designer Kendra Scott. He's also staged fundraising races and sold lemonade.

"I think it in some ways, it's almost made him the big brother," said his father, Craig Benson.

The Bensons don't say "if," but "when" the goal is met, the reward will be new hope for their daughter.

"Thinking about the moment we could actually begin treatment for her and all be in the room together and especially Garland being such a significant part of that — just for all of us to be there together is going to be a very special moment for sure," Craig said.

A million-dollar moment and a priceless payoff.

To find out more about the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation, visit beyondbatten.org.