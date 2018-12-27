News
Cherokee Nation Hospital Now In Compliance, Regulators Say
Thursday, December 27th 2018, 6:33 PM CST
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Federal regulators for Medicare and Medicaid say the Cherokee Nation's hospital in Tahlequah is now in compliance. W.W. Hastings Hospital came under investigation after it was revealed nearly 200 patients may have been exposed to HIV or Hepatitis C.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the hospital a list of problems to fix.
They say those issues have been resolved.