OU Professor Now Known Worldwide As 'Jingle Bell Lady' In Viral Video
Christmas may have come and gone, but the holiday is living on in a now-viral video. You may have seen the unique version of “Jingle Bells” with a very enthusiastic bell ringer, but it all started right here in Oklahoma City.
The video has more than 5 million views now, and Marie Dallam is the woman at the center of it all. It may be hard to believe, but her OK City Chorus colleagues say she is even more impressive off the stage.
This Jingle Bell sensation is gripping the nation, and beyond. “The plan was, I was told to be as goofy as possible,” Marie admits.
Marie tells News 9 she forgot to stand in front of the chorus as the song's bell jingler, so she wanted to put in a little extra body language to stand out from the crowd.
Chorus director Mary Rhea says, “I could see her and the more she got into it, I was laughing and giggling up in front and the rest of the chorus is like, what’s going on over there?”
Marie's friends say they have never seen this side of her before. Dr. Dallam is a professor of religious studies at OU's honors college, as well as a published author.
“She’s always funny,” says chorus member Jen Foster. “She’s always kind. She’s not usually quite so animated.”
“I thought, I’m going to do this silly thing for a little concert of a couple hundred people and all my friends, all my sisters in the OK City Chorus around me, so it’s safe,” Marie recalls, “and then it just takes off.”
Shared worldwide now, the number of views continues to grow, with comments in at least 20 languages.
“Thank goodness for Google Translate,” Jen says, “because we’re able to figure out what people are saying and write back to people in their native language.”
Chorus members say they are just embracing the spirit of the season, and invite anyone who shares their enthusiasm to join them at rehearsal some time.
Marie says, “The chorus activity is my secret hobby and place to let loose at night, and I can be serious and professorial in the daytime.”
Now, though, the secret is out.
To connect with the OK City Chorus, click here.