Witnesses Confront Man Exposing Himself At OKC Shopping Center
Business owners in a shopping center near Wilshire Boulevard and North MacArthur Boulevard said they are fed up with a local man’s lewd and unusual behavior.
Police arrested Gurvinder Saini, 32, on Sunday, December 23, for indecent exposure.
Saini’s family owns a restaurant in the shopping center.
Witnesses told police Saini has exposed himself more than once, thrown rocks and screamed at customers.
“He has a problem, he needs help,” said Javon Polk, business owner. “He doesn’t need to be in a parking lot all day standing outside.”
Polk’s daughter owns Prestigious Hair next door to the restaurant. Polk said her neighbor's adult son makes customers uncomfortable with his unusual behavior.
Several witnesses told police on Sunday, Saini was outside arguing with his father when he unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals. A woman with two young children confronted the man and told him to go inside the restaurant.
“Kids saw that,” said Polk. “And then, police come and arrest him, and he didn’t even know what he was getting arrested for.”
Business owners and witnesses said Saini has exposed himself before, but it was never reported. They said he has a mental health condition, and they fear his behavior could escalate or someone could hurt him.
“He needs to be somewhere where he can get help,” said Polk. “He needs to be on medication all the time.”
Saini was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one count of indecent exposure, but he is already out of jail and back at the restaurant.
He stood at the business's front door on Thursday, December 27, but never said anything.
“This person very well could have a mental condition that’s causing him to do this,” said Capt. Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department. “But you never know when someone is exposing themselves if they are going to escalate and do something different.”
Saini told police he went to the crisis center several years ago but quit taking medication after two days.