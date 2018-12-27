News
Diehard OU Fan Chosen By ESPN To Live On Billboard
Thursday, December 27th 2018, 5:48 PM CST
Updated:
SAN JOSE, California - A diehard OU fan has been chosen by ESPN to live on a billboard in California.
Tulsa Youth Pastor Ruben Hunter will be sleeping, eating, and doing everything else on the billboard for up to 12 days.
He's up there now with an Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson fan.
"I’m excited. It's gonna be a lot of fun, gonna make the best of the opportunity, for sure," Hunter said.
Leading up to the big games, Hunter will compete against the other fans to win cash prizes.
But if their team loses its bowl game, then they're out of the competition. First-round winners will stay on the billboard until the National Championship game on January 7th.
To watch a live feed of the billboard, visit espn.com.