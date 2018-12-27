Man Fears Pit Bull Will Hurt Or 'Kill Someone' In NE OKC Neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY - Neighbors in Northeast Oklahoma City say they’re being terrorized by a vicious dog, and there’s little the City can do about it.
John Whitfield reached out to News 9. He was frustrated, because he says, a pregnant pit bull is terrorizing his neighborhood.
News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck found the pregnant pit bull roaming the alley behind Whitfield’s house. It was barking and growling at the news crew. The only thing between the News 9 crew and the pit was the four-foot fence in Whitfield’s backyard.
The pit lives in the house behind Whitfield. There’s a four-foot fence there too and the dog easily jumped it.
Whitfield said he has to carry a pole every time he goes outside to protect himself.
"It was going toward neighbor kids. It was actually advancing toward people on this street,” said Whitfield. "I've had several standoffs with the dog just to keep it away. Apparently, it's not doing any good because the dog is still being aggressive, still running loose and being a problem."
Whitfield believes it’s just a matter of time before the dog hurts or kills someone.
"Yes, I do. I actually do, because she's advanced towards me a few times. I'm not a small guy by any means. But a kid, I think she will. I really do think so,” said Whitfield.
Whitfield has called animal welfare, but there’s little they can do unless they see the dog running loose.
Lyne Huffman of OKC Animal Welfare Division said, "Keep calling us. The more you call us, the more we come out. Eventually, the owner will hopefully get a clue and start confining the animal on their own."
The owner, Lakisha Hollis, was cited earlier this month. She says she knows her dog gets out.
"It's not just dogs getting out. There's people getting out of prison. There’s people getting out of rehab. There's people getting out of a lot of things,” said Hollis.
That’s when things got strange, and Hollis ended the interview.
"This is not for me. I'm going to disappear,” she said.
News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck asked if she was going to tie the dog up.
“We all going to tie up. We all going to disappear,” said Hollis. “Oh yeah. I'm gonna [sic] tie myself up too. So, we're going off the map."
OKC Animal Welfare says the dog could be more aggressive now because she is pregnant. They plan to patrol the area more. And if they spot the dog running loose, they will seize her.